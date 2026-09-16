Vigilance Cell Raids Under-Construction Building Linked to Arrested ACS Officer in Golaghat

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell conducted a search at a five-storey building under construction in Golaghat town on Tuesday as part of its ongoing investigation into arrested Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Debeshwar Bora.

The search was carried out at Chandan Nagar in Ward No. 11 of Golaghat. According to available information, the under-construction building was registered in the name of Bora’s wife.

Bora, who had served as Dhemaji District Development Commissioner (DDC), was arrested by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell on September 7 in connection with a corruption case. Vigilance officials had earlier searched his residence in Guwahati following his arrest.

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