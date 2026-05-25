CM’s Special Vigilance Cell to Finally Probe Decade-Old Assam Nurse-Training Scam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) is ready to take over the investigation into the 2013-14 scam case in the Assam Nurses’, Midwives’ & Health Visitors’ Council that has all along been in storage.

The state government asked the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption to investigate the scam, but the Directorate literally left it for more than a decade without registering any case, as though to freeze it in cold storage. In 2025, the Directorate finally registered a case (48/2025). Despite registering the case, the Directorate did not progress at all in the investigation of the scam.

The allegations were that lakhs of rupees were swindled in the name of admitting and training candidates in nursing institutes under the supervision of the Assam Nurses’, Midwives’ & Health Visitors’ Council.

Recently, following a directive from the Chief Minister, the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) has completed all the necessary groundwork for investigating the scam.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption has only transferred the investigation of the case to the CM’s SVC. The CM’s SVC will give the investigation results to the directorate, which will file the charge sheet and complete the rest of the process.

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