Vijay Kumar Gupta Denies Comparing Guwahati to Switzerland, Shillong Amid Assam Election Row

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Vijay Kumar Gupta, who secured a decisive victory from the Guwahati Central constituency in the Assam Assembly elections, has dismissed claims that he compared Guwahati to global tourist destinations such as Switzerland during his campaign. Gupta, a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), clarified his position while speaking to reporters after authorities declared the results on Tuesday. Addressing the controversy, he said, “I had mentioned neither Shillong nor Switzerland. I was talking about the tourism policy. Show the clip to me first, then I can talk.” The remarks attributed to Gupta during the campaign had drawn public attention, with reports suggesting he envisioned developing Guwahati along the lines of places such as Switzerland, Shimla, and Shillong. However, Gupta firmly denied making such statements, challenging critics to produce evidence.

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