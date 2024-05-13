Vishwa Hindu Parishad empowers volunteers with training in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) organized a two-day training programme titled "Karjyakarta Vikas Abhyas Varg" in Guwahati, held at Haryana Bhawan from May 11th to May 12th, 2024.

The event aimed to equip VHP volunteers from the Guwahati area with the necessary ideological, organizational, and skill-based training to enhance their effectiveness in carrying out the activities and goals of the organization.

During the programme, participants received structured guidance on conducting Satsang formally, following a step-by-step methodology. Additionally, tactics for engaging with the community, fostering relationships, and mobilizing support for VHP initiatives and campaigns were shared.

One of the key focuses of the training was to equip volunteers with essential leadership skills, including decision-making, conflict resolution, team building, and motivation techniques. These skills are deemed crucial for effective grassroots mobilization and leadership within the VHP.

The event underscored the commitment of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to empower its volunteers with the necessary tools and knowledge to make a meaningful impact in their communities and further the organization's mission.

