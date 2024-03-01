Vishwa Hindu Parishad of Dima Hasao district took out a massive protest against ‘love Jihad’

Haflong: The members of various organizations of Dima Hasao district under the banner of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Haflong took out a massive protest rally against “love Jihad” on Thursday at Haflong. The rally which started from Lal field marched through major parts of Haflong to the statue of Sengyajik Joya Thaosen to council rotary and converged in front of the office of the District Commissioner.

Later, they submitted a memorandum stating that “Love Jihad” has been a prevalent issue in the district for a long time and was causing significant problem. Certain groups of individuals are actively engaged in these illegal activities, targeting Hindu girls and indulging in religious conversion.

The issue of illegal marriages and religious conversion seems to be recurring frequently, with reports of youths from the Muslim community changing their names and engaging in “Love Jihad” tactics. Many cases have been reported where girls, especially from BPL families, have been lured into such traps.

Given the alarming situation in the district, they earnestly requested him to take serious action against individuals directly or indirectly involved in such activities. It is crucial to prevent such cases from occurring in the future and to safeguard the well-being and security of their community members.

