Vivek Khare Assumes Leadership of Northeast Frontier Railway as General Manager

GUWAHATI: Vivek Khare, an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer of the 1989 batch, took charge as the new General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on November 1.

As General Manager, Khare will head one of Indian Railways' largest and most challenging zones, which spans 10 states and 36 Lok Sabha constituencies, covering Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim and parts of West Bengal and Bihar.

With more than three decades of experience in railway operations, maintenance, modernisation and efficiency improvement, Khare was previously posted as Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer at the Modern Coach Factory in Rae Bareli. He also held the additional charge of its General Manager in March 2026.

Khare joined Indian Railways on March 3, 1991, in South Central Railway and served in Secunderabad and Vijayawada. He also worked at the Lallaguda Workshop of South Central Railway and the Tughlakabad Diesel Shed of Northern Railway.

Between 2000 and 2005, he served on deputation to RITES as Deputy General Manager and Additional General Manager, handling major infrastructure projects in India and Bangladesh. He later worked as Director at the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) in Lucknow, contributing to research, design standardisation and technological improvements in railway systems, a press release said.

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