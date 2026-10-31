Sikkim Shivers as Cyclone Arnab Remnants Trigger 11.4°C Temperature Drop and Red Alert in Gangtok

Sikkim: The severe weather trailing the aftermath of Cyclone Arnab has sent shockwaves through the Himalayan state of Sikkim. The capital city of Gangtok experienced a dramatic 11.4°C plunge in its maximum temperature, transforming the typical post-monsoon chill into a freezing, winter-like environment within hours.

The system, which originally tore through the Andhra Pradesh coast as a very severe cyclonic storm, has since weakened into a low-pressure area over land. However, its moisture-heavy tailwinds continue to batter the high-altitude terrains of Northeast India.

Official records indicate that Gangtok's daytime temperature plummeted to just 14°C, hovering unusually close to its minimum temperature of 12.4°C.

The sudden chill has been compounded by severe precipitation across the state. Within a 24-hour testing window, Gangtok recorded 21.2 mm of rainfall, while the historic town of Yuksom endured a staggering 60.8 mm downpour.

Meanwhile, higher reaches—including popular tourist spots like Nathu La, Kupup, Tsomgo Lake, and the Gnathang Valley—were hit by unseasonal heavy snowfall, prompting swift snow-clearing operations by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Addressing the developing system, Debapriya Roy, Head of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Gangtok, confirmed the severe atmospheric transition. "The cyclone Arnab weakened and has converted into a low-pressure area," Roy stated. "Due to the effect of the remnants of cyclone Arnab in Sikkim, there is a possibility of rainfall today and tomorrow. Today, heavy rainfall is also likely at one or two places."

In response to the extreme system, the IMD has issued a sweeping Red Alert across all six districts of Sikkim—including Mangan, Gyalshing, Pakyong, Soreng, Namchi, and Gangtok.

Local administrators have strongly cautioned residents and travelers against non-essential movement, citing severe visibility drops and heightened risks of flash floods or mudslides along vulnerable mountain corridors. High-altitude traffic has been heavily regulated to ensure safety as the storm's damp remnants slowly dissipate.