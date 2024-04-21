‘Vote Shikha’ flame to create awareness in Kamrup District

GUWAHATI: Kamrup District Commissioner and Kamrup District Election Officer Keerthi Jalli today launched 'Vote Shikha', a voter awareness torch rally from Haligaon HS Polling Station in Rampur under Palashbari LAC in Kamrup Election District with an aim to boost voter turnout and spread awareness ahead of the Lok Sabha Election.

After formally launching 'Vote Shikha', the District Commissioner marched to the nearest PS at Dahali Lower Primary School and handed over it to the BLO supervisor to take forward the Vote Shikha to other polling stations. She was accompanied by around 200 participants, including self-help group members, BLO supervisors, Anganwadi workers, students, School Management and Development Committee members, and locals.

Starting today, the 'Vote Shikha' torch rally will be taken to each LAC and will be kept for 4 to 5 days. It will travel across the Kamrup Election District, covering all 965 polling stations falling under the Chamaria, Hajo-Sualkuchi, Boko-Chaygaon, and Palashbari LACs.

The 'Vote Shikha' will end at the office of the District Commissioner in Amingaon, Kamrup, before the poll on May 5.

The 'Vote Shikha' at each polling station will be attended by Booth Level Officers and Supervisors, local eminent persons, SHG members, Anganwadi workers, and others, and it will try to educate and empower citizens.

The idea behind 'Vote Shikha' is to appeal to all to come forward to vote on May 7 and to encourage voter engagement at the grassroots level. This remarkable initiative is part of Kamrup Election District's ongoing efforts to enhance electoral literacy across the district under SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) and is being implemented in collaboration with the Kamrup District Mission Management Unit and the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission.

Addressing the gathering, District Commissioner Keerthi Jalli emphasised the pivotal role of active citizen participation in shaping the future of democracy. She said, "Our intention is to create total awareness. We will take this rally to all 965 polling stations and appeal to all to come forward and exercise their voting rights on May 7."

"The Vote Shikha will touch all areas across Kamrup Election District, including border areas of Assam-Meghalaya, spread voter awareness, and encourage greater civic participation."

The rally was also attended by District Development Commissioner and Nodal Officer, SVEEP Cell Susanta Kumar Dutta, Boko Circle Officer (A) and Assisting Officer, SVEEP Cell Soma Roy, and Palashbari Circle Officer Himadri Borah.

District Commissioner Susanta Kumar Dutta also addressed the gathering and underscored the significance of each individual's vote in upholding the democratic fabric of the nation.

Later, District Commissioner Jalli visited PwD voter Dimpi Boro at her residence at Kochpara in Mirza as part of SVEEP activity taken to create awareness among PwD (Persons with Disabilities) voters. The Lok Sabha election in Kamrup Election District is scheduled for May 7, a press release said.

