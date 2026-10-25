Wakf Estate Denies Allegations, Confirms Anowarpur Masjid's Original Location

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The management of Anowaruddin Wakf Estate has rejected allegations surrounding its property management activities, asserting that all actions have been carried out in accordance with applicable laws, legal procedures and court orders.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Mohammed Naif Ali, Mutawalli of Anowaruddin Wakf Estate, outlined the estate's legal position, administrative arrangements and ongoing development initiatives.

The management maintained that Anowarpur Masjid in Bhangagarh continued to exist at its original location on the property, rejecting allegations and claims circulating about the estate's affairs. Clarifying the status of the daily market on the premises, the estate said it had regularised the market after obtaining the requisite permissions from the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC). It said the ongoing work aimed to improve facilities, safety, hygiene and convenience for vendors and buyers.

The estate also stated that Ali had been serving as its Mutawalli since February 2024. According to the management, the appointment was governed by the terms and conditions laid down by the property's donor.

Emphasising its responsibility to protect the estate's assets, the management said it had taken measures to prevent unauthorised occupation and encroachment and ensure the proper utilisation and development of its properties.

It added that disputes relating to unauthorised occupation and tenancy had been brought before the competent court. The estate expressed confidence in the judicial process and said it would refrain from further comment on matters under judicial consideration.