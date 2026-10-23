Assam Waqf Board Faces Protest Over Alleged Encroachment, Mosque Demolition

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Residents and traders from Bhangagarh staged a protest at the Assam Waqf Board office in Hatigaon on Thursday, alleging encroachment on Waqf property, partial demolition of Anwarpur Mosque and attempts to displace long-standing traders.

The protesters accused Waqf Board officials and a Hyderabad-based businessman of involvement in the alleged encroachment and demolition. They claimed traders were being forced to vacate their established business premises to make way for a new market.

The demonstrators, who said their earlier legal efforts had failed to resolve the dispute, demanded action against the alleged encroachment and protection for the mosque and local businesses.

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