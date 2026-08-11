Wanted robbery and murder suspect escapes Guwahati police custody during firearm recovery operation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Wanted criminal Tara Mia allegedly escaped from police custody after attacking personnel during a firearm recovery operation at Jahaj Ghat in Dharapur on Sunday night, West Guwahati Police District said.

Mia, a resident of Goroimari Satra in Kamrup district and was residing at Dharapur, had been arrested in connection with multiple criminal cases. Police took him to Jahaj Ghat after receiving information that he had allegedly concealed a firearm there.

During the operation, Mia allegedly attacked the police personnel accompanying him and fled from the spot. Two personnel reportedly sustained injuries in the incident. Police later recovered an M20 pistol from the location.

West Guwahati Police District DCP Balin Deuri said Mia escaped while police were trying to locate the firearm. A search operation was subsequently intensified to trace and apprehend him.

Mia’s arrest was linked to an investigation into the July 30 robbery at the residence of retired Gauhati University Registrar Ramesh Chandra Bhuyan near National Highway 27. Police alleged that members of a gang entered the residence and assaulted Bhuyan and his caretaker, Pradip Das, during the robbery. Das, 67, reportedly suffered serious head injuries.

Police arrested several alleged members of the gang during a night operation in the Hajo-Saniadi area. They identified the accused as Ashraf Ali, Azgar Ali, Md. Tamizuddin and Md. Wajkuruni Ali. Police subsequently arrested Mia and other alleged associates in connection with the Jalukbari case.

Police also recovered an iron rod allegedly used in the attack, along with the vehicle reportedly used during the robbery. DCP Deuri said fingerprints collected during the investigation matched those of the suspects.

Police said Mia faced several criminal cases registered at Barpeta (Case no 257/2024), Kamalpur (Case no 154/2023), Garchuk (Case no 365/2023), Khetri (Case no 44/2023), Jalukbari and Chhaygaon police stations, including allegations relating to robbery and murder.

Deuri also alleged that Mia and his associates were involved in the July 11 murder of Amjad Khan in Chhaygaon and the subsequent robbery at his residence. Police were also examining whether the accused had links to other criminal activities, including alleged contract killings.

Following Mia’s escape, police teams intensified searches at suspected hideouts and other locations. Authorities were also investigating the circumstances surrounding the escape and the alleged assault on the police personnel.

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