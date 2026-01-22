Biswanath: Accused Escapes from Police Custody; Three Cops Suspended

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: One of the prime accused in a drug peddling case escaped from police custody on Tuesday from Sootea PS. According to information, a joint team of police headed by ASP (crime), Biswanath, in association with Sootea and Itakhola police managed to apprehend an Arunachali couple identified as Kejang Narbu Thongdok (38 years) and his wife Chiring Dema from Itakhola on Monday late evening in connection with drug peddling. Accordingly, a case bearing number 11/2026 U/S/21(b)/25/29 NDPS Act 1985 was registered.

