WASH coordinators urge Assam Government for job regularization and pay revision

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Water and Sanitation Employees Association, representing Community WASH Coordinators under the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), has submitted an appeal to the government seeking job security, salary enhancement, and regularization of services.

In their memorandum, the coordinators stated that they had been serving under various flagship government programmes such as Total Sanitation Campaign (TSC), Nirmal Bharat Abhiyan (NBA), Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), and Jal Jeevan Mission for the past 16 to 17 years. They noted that despite their long tenure and contributions to the state’s sanitation and public health initiatives, their employment remained contractual and uncertain.

The association urged the government to take necessary steps to regularize their services up to the age of 60, extend the Revision of Pay (ROP) scale, and include benefits such as the General Provident Fund (GPF). They emphasized that most of the coordinators had spent their most productive years in service and now exceeded the upper age limit for fresh recruitment.

Highlighting financial constraints, the coordinators pointed out that their current monthly remuneration of Rs 16,500, along with a travel allowance of Rs 2,500, was inadequate given the rising cost of living and frequent field assignments. They appealed for a salary revision to Rs 30,000 per month and an increase in travel allowance to Rs 5,000, along with additional benefits such as HRA, GPF, and medical allowance.

The employees also requested that experienced WASH coordinators be considered for engagement in non-technical vacant posts within the department at both state and district levels, citing their experience, qualifications, and successful completion of departmental examinations.

The association concluded its appeal by urging the authorities to adopt a sympathetic approach towards their long-pending demands, stating that a fair resolution would ensure justice, motivation, and continuity of service for all Community WASH Coordinators under PHED Assam.

