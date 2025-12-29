WASH in emergencies training strengthens disaster preparedness in Kamrup (M)

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Recognizing the critical role of safe water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) in disaster situations, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in collaboration with the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), conducted a series of WASH-in-Emergencies training programmes across Kamrup (M) district to enhance disaster resilience and public health preparedness.

The training programmes were recently organized in the Azara, Dispur and Chandrapur Revenue Circles, with three-day intensive sessions held at each location. The initiative aimed to build the capacity of government officials and frontline responders to ensure effective and coordinated WASH responses during emergencies such as floods, cyclones and other natural disasters.

Officials informed that the training covered representatives from all line departments and disaster-related branches, highlighting the importance of inter-departmental coordination during crisis situations. Participants were sensitized to key aspects of WASH preparedness, including access to safe drinking water, emergency sanitation solutions, hygiene promotion, waste management, and the prevention of waterborne and communicable diseases during disasters.

Experts emphasized that inadequate WASH facilities during emergencies can significantly increase the risk of disease outbreaks, particularly among vulnerable populations. The sessions therefore focused on practical guidelines, standard operating procedures and best practices to ensure rapid and safe WASH interventions in relief camps and affected communities.

Speaking on the occasion, officials from the DDMA stated that strengthening WASH preparedness is an essential component of disaster management and community resilience. “Ensuring safe water and sanitation during emergencies not only saves lives but also prevents secondary public health crises,” an official said.

The training programme is expected to enhance the preparedness and response capacity of local authorities, contributing to more effective disaster management and improved public health outcomes across the district.

