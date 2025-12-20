Biswanath DDMA Conducts Earthquake Emergency Mock Drill at SIRD Campus

Biswanath: A sudden wave of urgency and loud activity was witnessed at the SIRD campus in Biswanath, creating an atmosphere of panic and concern among those present. Rescue sirens were heard, emergency vehicles arrived swiftly, and trained personnel were seen carrying out rescue operations. Many initially believed that a real disaster had taken place. However, the entire situation was part of a planned disaster management training and mock drill organised to strengthen emergency preparedness in the district.

The exercise was conducted under the initiative of the Biswanath Revenue Circle, with support from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority and the Biswanath District Disaster Management Authority. The three-day training programme was held at the SIRD campus, with the final day dedicated to a full-scale earthquake emergency management mock drill.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and the Biswanath Fire and Emergency Services actively took part in the exercise. The mock drill was designed to simulate the impact of an earthquake and test the response capabilities of various departments involved in disaster management.

During the exercise, rescue teams demonstrated how to act swiftly during emergencies. They showed how to control panic, assess damage, search for trapped victims and carry out safe rescue operations. Special focus was given to rescuing victims alive from damaged structures and providing immediate medical attention at the site before shifting them to hospitals.

The mock drill also highlighted how proper coordination among different agencies can help manage disaster situations effectively. Officials explained how timely decisions, clear communication and teamwork play a crucial role in saving lives during natural calamities.