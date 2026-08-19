Water pipeline bursts again at Mathgharia No. 2 in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A water pipeline burst again at Mathgharia No. 2 in Guwahati on Tuesday, sending water gushing onto the road and causing inconvenience to residents and commuters in the area.

The incident occurred in front of the Durga Mandir, where a water pipeline reportedly developed a leak while cable-laying work was underway nearby. The sudden flow of water onto the road created difficulties for commuters and residents in the locality.

Residents said this was not the first such incident at the spot. A similar pipeline burst had reportedly occurred earlier, raising concerns over recurring damage to the water supply infrastructure in the area.

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