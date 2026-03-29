Waterlogging in Guwahati Sparks Public Anger ahead of Assam Assembly Elections

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Heavy rainfall on Saturday morning led to waterlogging across several parts of Guwahati, once again exposing the city's chronic drainage problems and drawing sharp criticism from residents ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Areas such as Rukminigaon, Panjabari, and the Wireless locality were among the worst affected, with flooded streets disrupting traffic and daily life. Commuters struggled to navigate submerged roads, while locals reported increasing frustration over repeated flooding incidents.

Residents said that despite assurances by political candidates over the years, little has changed on the ground. "Every candidate makes promises, but nothing improves. The situation remains the same," a local resident said, reflecting a growing sense of disillusionment among voters.

Criticism focused particularly on the city's outdated drainage system. One resident said that authorities should have made the drainage infrastructure fully operational "years ago," adding that water could easily drain into the Brahmaputra River if proper planning and execution were in place.

Another citizen warned that the current situation is only a precursor to more severe conditions during the monsoon. "This is just the beginning. The real misery of prolonged waterlogging will start when the monsoon reaches its peak. People are preparing to endure the suffering even as elections approach," the resident said.

Rukminigaon, a locality frequently affected by urban flooding due to encroachments and inadequate drainage, continues to face severe hardships. A resident shared distressing experiences, stating that flooding has disrupted education and emergency services. "There have been days when my child missed school. At times, we had to carry the deceased through floodwaters to ambulances, as they refused to enter the area," the resident said.

The resident also expressed dissatisfaction with former MLA Atul Bora, alleging that he never visited the locality to understand the extent of the problem. "We now expect leadership that recognises the seriousness of our situation and takes immediate action," the resident added.

Similar concerns were raised by residents of Hatigaon, where waterlogged roads and overflowing drains have made daily commuting difficult. "It is hard to ride bikes or even walk. The sludge makes the roads slippery, and the drain water makes living conditions unbearable. During the monsoon, it only gets worse," a resident said, adding that even a basic response from authorities would instil some hope.

As Guwahati grapples with recurring urban flooding, residents are demanding urgent reforms, better drainage infrastructure, and accountability from elected representatives, especially in the run-up to the elections.

Also Read: Waterlogging, irregular water supply trigger protest in Ward 41 in Guwahati