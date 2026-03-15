Waterlogging, irregular water supply trigger protest in Ward 41 in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Residents of Ward No. 41 in Guwahati recently staged a protest, voicing strong concern over persistent artificial flooding and an acute shortage of drinking water in several parts of the ward.

The protest saw the participation of many senior citizens and local residents who gathered along the waterlogged stretch of BasisthapurBylane 2 to highlight what they described as years of unresolved civic issues. Localities such as BasisthapurBylane 2, Rasaraj Path and SarudharGogoi Path have been facing recurring waterlogging, which residents claim has severely disrupted daily life.

According to locals, the flooding in the area is often not linked to rainfall but occurs due to the absence of proper drainage outlets. Wastewater from clogged drains frequently overflows and accumulates on the roads, leaving several stretches submerged in foul-smelling water for long periods.

Residents said the situation has made commuting extremely difficult, with pedestrians and vehicles forced to pass through stagnant drain water.

Speaking to the media, a resident of BasisthapurBylane 2 recalled that the locality was once recognised for its infrastructure and cleanliness.

"BasisthapurBylane 2 was once awarded the best lane in the city, but now the condition of the road is pathetic," the resident said, expressing disappointment over the deterioration in civic infrastructure.

Locals alleged that the waterlogging problem has worsened over the past few years despite repeated complaints to authorities and visits by government representatives.

Another resident pointed out the irony of the situation, saying that despite the area being submerged in water, households continue to face an irregular supply of drinking water.

"Our area remains flooded, yet we do not have regular drinking water in our homes. Many families are forced to depend on alternative sources," the resident said.

Residents also questioned the effectiveness of recent infrastructure work in the locality.

"This road was rebuilt in 2024 after it was damaged earlier, but the drain constructed alongside it has very little depth to hold wastewater. There is also no proper outlet for the drain," a local resident said.

Locals further said that desilting efforts carried out in the area have not resolved the issue. They claimed that a "super sucker" machine had been deployed a few months ago to clean the nearby river and remove silt from drains, but the problem persists.

"It has been six to seven months without rain, yet the roads remain flooded with wastewater. One can only imagine what will happen when the monsoon arrives," a resident said.

Frustrated by the prolonged situation, some residents warned that they may consider boycotting elections if authorities fail to take concrete steps to address their grievances.

Urban flooding has long been a major challenge in Guwahati, particularly during the monsoon season. Civic authorities, including the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), regularly undertake desilting drives and drain-cleaning operations before the monsoon. Equipment such as "super sucker" machines is also deployed to remove silt and debris from major drains and water channels across the city.

However, residents of Ward No. 41 say that despite these initiatives, the persistent waterlogging in their neighbourhood remains largely unresolved.

Also Read: BJP Workers in Tezpur Protest Against Seat Being Given to AGP for Third Consecutive Time