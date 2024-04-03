We are open to donations because our financial condition is bad: Bhupen Borah

A Correspondent

PATHSALA: Bhupen Borah, president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), announced that the party is open to accepting donations due to its dire financial condition.

After a meeting held in Pathsala, Borah highlighted the closure of 11 bank accounts as a significant factor contributing to the financial strain, prompting the need for external assistance.

Borah's statement comes in the wake of a social media plea for financial support to ensure the seamless functioning of the party's operations, particularly with the upcoming elections.

During the interaction, Borah also directed attention towards governance issues, questioning the lack of scrutiny by the media on matters such as electoral bonds, coal, and supari syndicates allegedly linked to the ruling government.

