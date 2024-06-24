We Hold No Online Pujas: Kamakhya Devalaya Authority

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Kamakhya Devalaya authority has warned a section of people holding puja online in the name of the Kamakhya Temple through various mobile applications.

They said that Kamakhya Devalaya never holds any online puja, nor does it take money in the name of online puja. "We will take legal action if anybody is caught holding an online puja in the name of Kamakhya Devalaya," the authority said, and it appealed to the public to stay aware.

