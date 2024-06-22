Assam Government Awaits IIT Guwahati's Geological Report Before Kamakhya Access Corridor Construction Amidst PIL Concerns

Guwahati: Even though the foundation was laid for the Kamakhya Access Corridor, the state government is now waiting for a geological report by IIT Guwahati before commencing the work.

Recently, the government submitted an affidavit before the HC in which it stated that a study will be conducted by IIT Guwahati to find out if the construction work will pose any danger to the geo-physical characteristics of Nilachal Hill, where the Kamakhya temple is located. It was stated that construction work will commence once the report is submitted.

A PIL on the construction of the Kamakhya Temple access corridor was filed by the petitioner, Navajyoti Sarma, a Barpujari, also known as Bordeori of the Kamakhya Temple. By means of the present writ petition, the petitioner sought to challenge the impugned actions of the Assam government and the other respondents herein, whereby, in the process of establishing a ‘Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor’, large-scale demolition, excavation, and reconstruction in the temple complex is proposed to be undertaken by the respondents, which will have the direct effect and impact of destroying the flow of sacred underground springs interconnecting the main Kamakhya Temple and other temples that are part of the complex. It was stated that the sacred water bodies in the main temple and other temples in the vicinity are integral and intrinsic to the rituals and worships of the deities.

The petitioner asked for clarification that the construction of the proposed corridor, to be constructed on five levels, would not cause any damage to the historical structure or any obstruction to the natural water springs and the natural cave, which is considered the cosmic womb and sanctum sanctorum. Also, that no construction or renovation activity would be undertaken in the protected, prohibited, or regulated area on the sacred Nilachal Hill.

The petitioner sought directions from the HC to the respondents to forthwith declare the entire Sri Sri Maa Kamakhya Temple and all the temples on Nilachal Hill as protected monuments under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, and the Assam Ancient Monuments and Records Act, 1959.

Notices were earlier served by the HC to the Archaeological Survey of India, the Assam government, the Director of Archaeology, Assam, the construction firm Larsen & Toubro Limited, and other respondents.

