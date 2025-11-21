Weavers to winners: 3,500 women of Assam become entrepreneurs

GUWAHATI: Assam marked Women’s Entrepreneurship Day with a significant milestone as more than 3,200 women weavers emerged as entrepreneurs through community-led handloom initiatives supported by Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Ltd. The programme transformed traditional weaving skills in rural areas of Golaghat and Jorhat into sustainable sources of income.

Cairn, working with the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission, established handloom centres that helped women convert generational knowledge into thriving businesses. In villages such as Borchapori and Agchamua, weaving shifted from a domestic activity to a dependable livelihood, with local weavers supplying quality gamosas under the Swanirbhar Naari scheme of the Assam Government.

A Cairn spokesperson said the centres provided upgraded looms, better infrastructure and technical mentoring, which enhanced productivity by nearly 30%. The improvements enabled the women to expand their product range to include mekhela chadors and shawls.

For many, the shift created new opportunities for financial independence. Mohila Saikia of Borchapori said the upgraded machines allowed her to produce up to five gamosas a day, turning weaving into a meaningful source of income and confidence.

Cairn’s initiative aligned with India’s vision of promoting women-led development as part of building a Viksit Bharat. By nurturing entrepreneurship through handloom centres, the programme fostered economic resilience and social transformation across Assam, stated a press release.

