Proud Threads of Assam: Women Weavers Earn Global Applause

Kaziranga: In a historic moment, a French team led by Ambassador Thierry Mathou visited the Rangalu Handloom Weaving Centre in Kaliabor to recognise the work of local women artisans. The event, held on Saturday, November 1, showcases the works of the women who exhibit, transforming traditional weaving into a source of self-reliance and empowerment.
The event was graced by delegates such as Mrs Cécile, Thierry Morel, Samuel Bouchard, and Miss Lise Breuil. They met with the women weavers and praised their skill and contribution to preserving Assam's age-old weaving culture.
The Rangalu Handloom Weaving Centre was established in August 2015 at the initiative of the Rangalu Pariparshik Unnayan Samiti (Rangalu Environmental Development Committee) with financial help from the French government, which was assisted by the Kaziranga National Park project.
Moreover, the institution currently employs 25 local women craftsmen who work daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on five looms to manufacture beautifully woven Assamese Gamosas, handkerchiefs, and other traditional fabrics. The centre not only provides livelihoods but also draws attention from local and international tourists visiting Kaziranga National Park, making it a viable model of rural entrepreneurship, cultural preservation, and women's economic empowerment.