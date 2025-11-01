Proud Threads of Assam: Women Weavers Earn Global Applause

The event was graced by delegates such as Mrs Cécile, Thierry Morel, Samuel Bouchard, and Miss Lise Breuil. They met with the women weavers and praised their skill and contribution to preserving Assam's age-old weaving culture.

The Rangalu Handloom Weaving Centre was established in August 2015 at the initiative of the Rangalu Pariparshik Unnayan Samiti (Rangalu Environmental Development Committee) with financial help from the French government, which was assisted by the Kaziranga National Park project.