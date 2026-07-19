Weekly Kanpur–Guwahati Special train services extended

GUWAHATI: To accommodate the increased passenger demand during the ongoing travel season, the Railways extended the services of the 04127/04128 Kanpur Central–Guwahati–Kanpur Central Weekly Special train by eight additional trips in each direction. Train No. 04127 will depart from Kanpur Central at 8 am every Thursday from July 16 to September 3, while Train No. 04128 will leave Guwahati at 10 pm every Friday from July 17 to September 4. The trains will operate on their existing route, timings and stoppages. The additional services are expected to ease passenger traffic between Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other intermediate stations during the peak travel period. The Northeast Frontier Railway advised passengers to check schedules and timings through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or other official Railway enquiry channels before travelling, a press release said.

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