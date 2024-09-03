Guwahati

West Guwahati Police District Recovered Stolen Vehicle, One Held in City

The West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) team from Jalukbari OP apprehended Deepjyoti Das (24) of Gotanagar for stealing a motorcycle.
West Guwahati Police District Recovered Stolen Vehicle, One Held in City
Published on

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) team from Jalukbari OP apprehended Deepjyoti Das (24) of Gotanagar for stealing a motorcycle. The accused was caught riding the bike (AS01 AM 5693) without valid documents or keys. Upon interrogation, Das confessed to stealing the bike from Maligaon Gate Number-3 yesterday night. The police are now conducting due diligence to trace the legal owner of the vehicle and facilitate its return.

 Also read: Assam: Stolen Vehicles Recovered in Guwahati City (sentinelassam.com)

 Also watch:

Guwahati police
Stolen vehicle

Top News

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com