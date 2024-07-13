Guwahati: Police Detain Four for Questioning in Murder of Raghubendra Gupta Found in Maligaon

Guwahati: The City Police detained four people for questioning in connection to the murder of Raghubendra Gupta, whose body was recovered from Maligaon. It has been speculated that an extramarital affair was the main cause behind the murder.

A body was found in a gunny bag near a housing complex in Maligaon on Thursday morning. Locals speculated on the involvement of foul play in the development. Local police arrived at the location and initiated an investigation into the matter. The identity of the victim was later discovered as Raghubendra Gupta, alias Raghu, from Uttar Pradesh.

