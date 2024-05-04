Seizure worth Rs 181 crore in Assam during Lok Sabha poll

Guwahati: A total seizure worth Rs 181 crore, comprising cash, liquor, drugs, narcotics, and precious metals, was made in Assam till Thursday, during Lok Sabha election time.

At the time of any general election, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ensures that no party can make use of money power, liquor, or other items to influence the outcome of the election. The ECI, therefore, keeps a sharp eye out for the movement of such items.

In Assam too, quick response teams, flying squads, Naka checking, and other measures are in place as part of the enforcement of the model code of conduct in the state during the ongoing Lok Sabha election. With the third phase of polling yet to be done, the teams are active round-the-clock, keeping an eagle’s eye on such steps to influence people. A total of 502 flying squad teams and 93 quick response teams are on the move, along with 618 naka checks conducted at different places in the state. Till the completion of the polling process for the election, the teams will be active to check the movement of cash, liquor, and drugs.

According to the election department of Assam sources, out of the total seizure value of Rs 181 crore, cash of Rs 17 crore, liquor of Rs 26.7 crore, drugs and narcotics of Rs 108 crore, and precious metals worth Rs 28 crore were seized. The seizure amount includes other items as well.

