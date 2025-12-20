When funds for Bihu save a girl’s life!

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Cancelling the Rongali Bihu celebrations seems to be worth mentioning when it is for the life of a girl.

The Lakhimpur Uttar Purbanchal Sanskritik Committee cancelled their Rongali Bihu celebrations and donated their entire festival fund to help a girl of Ahuchual Gaon in the Lakhimpur district. The girl was battling kidney failure. Her mother was ready to donate a kidney, but the family was unable to arrange the amount for the transplant.

The plight of the family came to the notice of ‘The Better India’, whose report was instrumental in drawing India Cares’ attention. The report highlighted how the Lakhimpur Uttar Purbanchal Sanskritik Committee cancelled their Rongali Bihu celebrations and donated their entire festival fund to the girl. India Cares contacted the Lakhimpur Uttar Purbanchal Sanskritik Committee as well as the girl’s family to understand the situation. At that time, the girl had already been admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati, but the transplant could not proceed due to a shortfall of around Rs 4–5 lakh.

India Cares worked closely with the family and the Sanskritic committee and coordinated with the hospital. Two senior IPS officers also voluntarily coordinated in this regard.

With initiatives through Promise Bank, Cares India reached out to the donors and a corporate partner who extended CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) support. With their help, the remaining amount was arranged, enabling the transplant to move forward. The girl had her kidney transplanted. She is doing well now.

Sabita Chanda from Silchar leads the volunteers of India Cares.

