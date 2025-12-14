Rita Choudhury Announces ‘Zubeen Garg Fund’ to Support Emerging Artists

Guwahati: Renowned writer and editor of "Gariyoshi" magazine, Dr Rita Choudhury on Sunday announced the formation of the ‘Zubeen Garg Fund’, an initiative aimed at encouraging and supporting emerging artists of Assam. Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Choudhury said the entire revenue earned from a podcast she recorded with late singer Zubeen Garg on YouTube would be placed in a Fixed Deposit for 20 years. The interest generated from the FD will be used to provide financial assistance and encouragement to upcoming artists.

The announcement was made while briefing the media about the Brahmaputra Literary Festival 2026, scheduled to be held from February 6 to 8 in Sivsagar. Choudhury said the festival would celebrate literature, music and humanity, with “rhythm, words and art” as its central themes.

She also recalled her interaction with Zubeen Garg during the podcast, noting that the singer appeared physically unwell during their final moments together. Choudhury had earlier shared crucial observations with the Assam Police SIT during its probe into Zubeen Garg’s death.

Following the singer’s demise, Choudhury’s emotional post recalling his last visit and interview had drawn widespread attention. She described Zubeen Garg as a timeless voice whose legacy would continue to inspire generations, adding that the newly announced fund is a humble tribute to his enduring contribution to Assam’s cultural life.