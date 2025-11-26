Who’s mastermind behind Zubeen case? Asks Gaurav Gogoi

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi questioned the State government over what he described as the unresolved mystery surrounding the alleged murder of singer Zubeen Garg. Speaking to reporters at Biswanath Chariali, he asked who had been directing the individual named in the Assembly earlier in the day, stating that the identity of the “main mastermind” had yet to be disclosed.

Gogoi said people in rural Assam had lost faith that justice would be delivered in the case and accused Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma of attempting to create public confusion. Responding to queries on the Chief Minister’s remarks about an alleged Pakistan link, he said the State government had failed to act decisively. He added that the Chief Minister had earlier promised to release the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report on September 10, when Zubeen Garg was still alive, but that assurance remained unfulfilled.

He further claimed that members of the ruling party themselves were embarrassed by the Chief Minister’s statements, adding that even the central leadership now viewed his remarks lightly. Gogoi remarked that journalists, too, appeared to find humour in some of the statements.

The APCC president also accused the government of preparing grounds for electoral manipulation. He alleged that the Election Commission’s strategy was being used to benefit the BJP and said the Congress had instructed its booth-level workers to remain vigilant against any form of vote tampering.

According to Gogoi, the Chief Minister was attempting to include voters from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in Assam’s electoral rolls ahead of the next Assembly elections to secure his political position. He claimed that several communities, including youth and women across the State, were expressing their dissatisfaction with the present government, prompting an attempt to create what he termed a “fake voter list”.

He emphasized that Assam’s representatives must be elected only by the people of the State and urged opposition parties and the public to remain alert so that no outside influence could affect the electoral process.

Addressing the district booth committee meeting in Biswanath Chariali, former APCC president Ripun Bora said the BJP government had failed to deliver significant development in Assam over the past decade and alleged that the party was attempting to create communal divisions in the absence of issues.

Former president Bhupen Bora said Assam’s unity, built through the contributions of leaders ranging from Chaolung Sukapha to cultural icons such as Srimanta Sankardeva, Jyotiprasad Agarwala, Bishnu Rabha, Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg, could not be dismantled by political strategies. He accused the BJP of attempting to divide not just Assam, but also the people who had come together during Zubeen Garg’s final days. He said the public would not allow such efforts to succeed.

