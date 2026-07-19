Wild elephants damage liquor-laden truck in Narengi Army camp, Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A liquor-laden truck sustained extensive damage after two wild elephants attacked it inside the Narengi Army camp in Guwahati.

According to preliminary information, the truck bearing registration number AS-19-AC-7864 had arrived from Tezpur with a consignment of liquor for the military camp. Shortly after entering the premises, two wild elephants reportedly emerged and blocked its path.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and ran to safety after spotting the animals. The elephants then attacked the truck, leaving it badly damaged.

The truck driver later lodged a complaint at Satgaon Police Station. No injuries were reported in the incident.

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