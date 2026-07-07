Forest Battalion Jawan Injured in Wild Elephant Attack Near Mouman Reserve Forest

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: A forest battalion jawan sustained serious injuries following a wild elephant attack near the Mouman reserve forest under the Singra Forest Range Office in West Kamrup late on Sunday night.

According to Range Officer Kamal Deka, villagers of Mouman Chanmari alerted the Forest Department after hearing the cries of a herd of elephants in the area. Acting on the information, a team of forest officials and battalion personnel reached the site with torches to monitor the situation.

Deka stated that the herd had gathered near a temple close to a 6-7 feet-deep ditch where an elephant calf was stuck. At that moment, one elephant charged towards the forest team. Despite firing two blank rounds to disperse the herd, battalion jawan Jayanta Kalita was attacked and severely injured. Kalita, a resident of Ramdia in Hajo, suffered grave injuries to his chest, knee, and leg. He was immediately rushed to Boko Primary Health Centre for first aid and later referred to Gauhati Medical College & Hospital for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rainfall, the forest team could not rescue the stranded elephant calf that night. However, the herd itself managed to retrieve the calf. Locals reported that the herd has calmed down since, though it damaged the Langamara temple during the incident.

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