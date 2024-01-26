Will come up with mechanisms for rehabilitation of ex-ULFA cadres: Assam CM

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting with a 13-member delegation of the pro-talks faction of ULFA, which is now disbanded, and discussed the issues of rehabilitation of its ex-cadres at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur today.

The meeting discussed the demands of the delegation, which, according to the members, would help them to lead a respectable life. The Chief Minister, upon receiving the demands, said that a mechanism of rehabilitation would be formulated to expeditiously meet their demands. He said that the government will proactively address all the issues to ensure that the ex-cadres and their family members can lead a decent life.

Chief Minister Sarma also said that he will work with all earnest for the expeditious implementation of the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) that was signed in a tripartite agreement between the central government, the state government, and the pro-talks faction of ULFA on December 29.

The delegation was led by its president, Rajib Rajkowar, and general secretary, Golap Barua.

DGP GP Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Home and Political Avinash Puroshattam Das Joshi, ADGP Hiren Nath, and other senior officers of the Home Department were present at the meeting, a press release said.