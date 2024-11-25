Will Conduct a Postmortem of Bye-Poll Result, says Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah

Guwahati: After a poor show in the bye-elections, Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah said that the postmortem for such an unexpected result would be conducted very soon. However, he also asserted that the effort to consolidate all anti-BJP forces before the next Assembly election in the state will be carried out by the opposition party.

Borah told reporters, "We expect the mandate given by the people. We will analyse the results very soon, and then I can put forward the reasons for our loss in the bye-elections. But I will continue to consolidate all anti-BJP forces, including individual personalities, to take on the ruling dispensation."

Dhubri Congress MP Rakibul Hussain alleged that the BJP conducted wide-scale rigging in the bye-election in the Samaguri Assembly seat. (IANS)

