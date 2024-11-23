‘Difficult to defeat BJP in Assam without being united’: Bhupen Kumar Borah

GUWAHATI: Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said that unity is essential to defeat the BJP in Assam.

Bhupen Kumar Borah on Friday told ANI that “In Assam, without unity it is not very easy for anybody to defeat BJP.” Talking about the breakdown of the United Opposition Forum in Assam just before the bye-elections, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president said, “I am the founder of the Unity (United Opposition Forum), which was later renamed as Assam Sanmilita Mancha. In the bye-election in Assam, this is a temporary setback. I am very much hopeful; I believe, and I am confident that we will reunite everybody, and we will give a very befitting united fight against BJP in 2026.” He further said that, in the last Lok Sabha polls, the BJP claimed that they would win 400 seats, and in Assam, the Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, was very confident that the BJP would win 13 out of 14 seats, but what happened in the election results?

“We secured 76 lakh votes in the last parliamentary election. In percentage of votes, we were 0.5 percent ahead of the BJP. We need unity and a new strategy. We have already prepared our action plan. I think all anti-BJP forces understand the situation, and I am already in touch with them. By December we will sit together and prepare a roadmap and achieve our goal,” Bhupen Kumar Borah told ANI.

Speaking about the Assam bye-elections, Bhupen Kumar Borah said, “We are very hopeful to win 4 assembly segments out of 5 assembly seats in these bye-elections in Assam.”

“In the last Lok Sabha election, we won Samaguri, and our position was not good in Behali, Bongaigaon, and Dholai Assembly constituencies. But this time, we have improved a lot, and we are very hopeful that along with Samaguri Congress, we will get a very good result in the other three constituencies also in this bye-poll. We are contesting in the Sidli assembly constituency after 20 years. Because we had an alliance with a regional party in the BTR area. So, this is our first assembly election in Sidli after 20 years. As per our report, we have improved in Sidli also,” Bhupen Kumar Borah said. (ANI)

