Will stick to constructive poll campaign: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state BJP would stick to a constructive campaign in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election.

Speaking to the media at state BJP headquarters here today, the Chief Minister said, "Assam came to the development trajectory after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014. His affection for Assam led the Prime Minister to pay 27 visits to the state. This has helped him to have a good grip over the problems in Assam. That Modi is going to be the Prime Minister for the third term in a row is beyond doubt. Taking that into mind, Assam should play a major role in Modi's journey to the PMO (Prime Minister's Office). All in Assam, regardless of caste, creed, and religion, should back Modi as the Prime Minister of the country again. Whoever might be a candidate, we see Modi's face in them. This year, the Lok Sabha poll will be a Modi-versus-Rahul Gandhi affair. In this battle, all of us should back Modi. If Assam makes strides with Modi, the state will scale newer heights on the development front. Who foresaw that a pipeline from Barauni to Assam and crude oil from Paradeep to Numaligarh would be a reality? It became possible during Modi's regime."

He said, "The State BJP will stick to a constructive campaign in this Lok Sabha poll. We thought of using politics as a tool for development. During the poll campaign, our booth committees will conduct a socio-economic survey to figure out the problems afflicting rural Assam. Based on the report of this survey, we are going to draw a development roadmap to serve the state up to 2026."

The Chief Minister reiterated that the BJP and its allies would win 13 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

