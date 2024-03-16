National Dairy Research Institute confers prestigious doctorate degree upon Dr. KM Bujarbaruah

GUWAHATI: The National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), a Deemed University of ICAR at Karnal, Haryana, conferred its highly prestigious Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) upon Dr. KM Bujarbaruah, former Dy. DG, ICAR, and Vice Chancellor, AAU, in its convocation held on March 15, 2024, at Karnal, for his significant research contribution and excellent research and academic management through various key positions held, including the positions of Directors of two ICAR Institutes and OSD for another. Receiving the doctoral degree in person, Dr. Bujarbaruah thanked the esteemed members of the Board and Academic Council of NDRI and its Director-cum-Vice Chancellor, Dr. Dheer Singh, for the honour.

It may be mentioned that this is the third doctorate received by Dr. Bujarbaruah, the earlier two being from IVRI, Bareilley, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisa University of Agriculture and Technology, Bhubaneswar. Dr. Bujarbaruah is now working as the Vice President of the prestigious National Academy of Agricultural Sciences, New Delhi. Agriculture, including animal scientists and faculty across the country, expressed their happiness at bestowing the honour on Dr. Bujarbaruah, a press release said.

Also Read: Guwahati: Assam Power Couple Wows 'Shark Tank' with Innovative Fashion Pitch

Also Watch: