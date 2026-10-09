With Nameri, all 4 Tiger Reserves in Assam achieve CA|TS-approved status

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a historic milestone for wildlife conservation, all four tiger reserves in Assam have officially achieved CA|TS-approved (Conservation Assured | Tiger Standards) status. The achievement was locked in following the international accreditation granted to the Nameri Tiger Reserve by the CA|TS International Executive Committee.

With this global recognition, Nameri joins Assam's three other premium tiger habitats-Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, Manas National Park, and Orang National Park-making the state a major stronghold for tiger conservation. Assam Forest & Environment Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah announced the milestone on social media, praising the relentless efforts of frontline forest personnel.

"With Nameri receiving the prestigious accreditation, all four tiger reserves in Assam have now achieved CA|TS-approved status," Mallabaruah stated, adding that the honour reflects the strict enforcement of international conservation benchmarks at the sites.

The CA|TS framework is a globally accepted accreditation tool that measures effectiveness across strict parameters, including habitat management, anti-poaching operations, scientific monitoring, and community integration. This status guarantees that the protected areas have the infrastructure and management systems in place to support healthy predator populations.

This international accolade follows a dramatic ecological turnaround for the reserve. Nameri's tiger population has increased fourfold in three years to 12 at the end of 2025 from just three in 2022, according to a recent census validated by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII). Experts note that this new global standing will significantly reinforce protection frameworks, attract international conservation funding, and elevate Assam's profile on the global wildlife tourism stage.

The other three tiger reserves in the state have also shown encouraging trends in recent times. The tiger population in Kaziranga rose from 104 adult tigers in 2022 to 148 in 2025, while in Manas, it rose from around 57 individual tigers to over 63 during the same period. Even in Orang, which is the smallest tiger reserve in Assam, the population has remained stable, with an estimated regional population block of over 172 tigers shared with neighbouring protected zones.

Also Read: Tiger Population in Assam's Nameri Tiger Reserve Increases Over the Last Few Years