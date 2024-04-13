With notification, stage set for 5th Guwahati Parliamentary Constituency electioneering

GUWAHATI: In an announcement for the 5th Guwahati Parliamentary Constituency, a notice has been issued regarding the upcoming election to elect a member of the House of the People. The election, set to take place, has prompted a series of procedural steps outlined by the authorities. According to the notice, nomination papers are to be submitted by candidates or their proposers to the returning officer, Dr. Jiwan Krishna Goswami, ACS, Addl. District Commissioner, Kamrup Metropolitan District, and Assistant Returning Officer. The submission window is specified between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on any day (other than a public holiday) until April 19, 2024.

Forms for the nomination paper can be obtained from Room No. 1, 2nd Floor of the District Commissioner's Office, Kamrup Metropolitan District, Hengrabari, Guwahati-781036. Subsequently, a thorough scrutiny of the nomination papers is scheduled for April 20, 2024, at the Office Chamber of the Returning Officer.

Candidates are also notified about the procedure for withdrawing their candidature. The notice stipulates that withdrawal can be made by the candidate, their proposers, or their authorized election agent before 3 p.m. on April 22, 2024, at the specified office.

In the event of a contested election, the notice details the polling day as May 7, 2024, with polling hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., ensuring ample opportunity for eligible voters to cast their ballots.

Sumit Sattawan, IAS, the Returning Officer for the 5th Guwahati Parliamentary Constituency, has overseen the issuance of this notice, underscoring the importance and adherence to due process in the electoral proceedings.

Also Read: Drive against powerloom gamosas continues in Guwahati city

Also Watch: