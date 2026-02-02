Withdraw Teachers from Non-Academic Duties: SFI, Assam State Committee

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Assam State Committee, has strongly criticized the state government for deploying teachers in non-academic duties, alleging that such practices are severely affecting the public education system in Assam.

In a statement, SFI accused the BJP-led state government of deliberately weakening government schools by engaging primary school teachers in various non-teaching assignments. The organization claimed that teachers are being kept away from classrooms for up to 42 days in the name of training and are being assigned duties related to voter list revision, sports events, festivals, insurance work, and other government programmes.

According to SFI, the diversion of teachers from regular classroom teaching has disrupted academic activities in thousands of schools across the state. The student body further alleged that more than 10,000 schools have already been closed and many others are functioning without adequate teaching staff.

The organization stated that such policies are adversely affecting students, particularly those from poor, working-class, and rural backgrounds, and are undermining their right to education. It further alleged that the government is paving the way for privatization and commercialization of education by weakening the public education system.

