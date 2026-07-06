Woman Arrested in Guwahati Anti-Narcotics Raid With 16 Vials of Suspected Heroin

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Panbazar Police arrested a woman on charges of drug trafficking after recovering suspected heroin from her possession during an anti-narcotics operation in the city. The accused, identified as Mallika Begum (22), a resident of 2 No Rail Gate, was apprehended by a team from Panbazar Police Station. During the operation, police recovered and seized 16 vials containing suspected heroin weighing 18.93 grams from her possession. The accused was taken into custody, and legal proceedings were initiated. Police said further investigation into the case is underway.

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