Drug Smuggler Arrested with 231 Grams of Suspected Heroin in Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Continuing its drive against narcotics, Dima Hasao police on Friday arrested an alleged drug smuggler and seized 231.31 grams of suspected heroin during a naka checking operation on National Highway 27 at Jatinga Lampur under Haflong police station.

According to police sources, acting on specific intelligence, a naka checking operation was conducted along the Silchar-Lumding stretch of the East-West Corridor passing through Dima Hasao district. During the operation, police intercepted a goods vehicle bearing registration number AS11EC0736 travelling from Silchar towards Lumding.

On searching the vehicle, police recovered 20 soap cases containing suspected heroin weighing 231.31 grams. The contraband had been concealed inside a specially fabricated hidden chamber in the vehicle’s urea tank.

The driver of the vehicle, who was allegedly involved in drug trafficking, was immediately arrested.

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