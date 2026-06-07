Woman counselled, licence seized after video shows toddler on lap while driving in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Khanapara Traffic Police have traced and brought in a woman after a video surfaced showing her driving a vehicle with a toddler seated on her lap, officials said.

The woman, identified as Sabita Das of Lakhimpur, was seen driving a Tata Nexon bearing registration number AS01GA8946 in the video, which later circulated on social media and prompted police action.

According to officials, she was asked to appear before the police and stated that the incident occurred on June 2, 2026, at around 4:07 am near Beltola. She further said the child seen in the video was her sister’s daughter.

Police said she was counselled on the dangers of such reckless behaviour and warned against any recurrence. Legal action has also been initiated under Section 184(f) of the Motor Vehicles Act, and her driving licence has been seized for suspension proceedings.

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