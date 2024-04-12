Woman critically wounded in murder attempt at Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A woman fell victim to a murder attempt, leaving her critically wounded and under treatment in a hospital. The shocking incident unfolded in the Gandhibasti locality of Guwahati, where the woman, identified as Shabira Begum, was found bleeding on Wednesday night. She was promptly rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for urgent medical attention.

Reports indicate that the assailant, identified as Ibrahim, attacked Shabira Begum using a sharp weapon with the intent to end her life.

