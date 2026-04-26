Woman Drug Peddler Held in Guwahati, 5.2 kg Ganja Seized

Guwahati: Guwahati Police on Saturday apprehended a woman alleged to be involved in drug peddling during a raid in the city.
Acting on specific inputs, a team from Basistha Police Station under the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) conducted a search operation at a hideout in Sawkuchi and arrested a accused.
The accused has been identified as Sahida Khatun (46).
“Acting on intel, an EGPD team from Basistha PS raided a hideout in Sawkuchi and apprehended one woman drug peddler. 5.2 kg of ganja and one mobile phone were recovered and seized,” the Guwahati Police wrote on X.
A case has been registered and further legal action has been initiated, police added.
In another case, an EGPD team from Dispur Police Station arrested one alleged thief, identified as Khanindra Roy (25) of Lichubagan, in connection with a theft case.
The stolen mobile phone was recovered from his possession and seized.