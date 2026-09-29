Woman found unconscious at guest house, two detained in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A 23-year-old woman from Jorhat was reportedly found unconscious inside a room at a guest house in Jalukbari late Sunday night, with police detaining two persons in connection with the incident.

According to preliminary information, Jalukbari Police recovered the woman from a room at Sunflower Homestay/Guest House, where she was allegedly staying with a man identified as Shan Miya of Sipajhar. She was reportedly in a critical condition and was taken for necessary assistance and investigation.

The man who allegedly brought the woman to the guest house was detained by police. The manager of the guest house was also taken into custody for questioning.

The circumstances that led to the woman being found unconscious remained unclear, and police were questioning the detained persons as part of the investigation.

The incident came amid the ongoing probe into the death of Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria at another homestay in Guwahati. However, there was no confirmation of any connection between the two incidents.

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