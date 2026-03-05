Two youths arrested with suspected brown sugar in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Police seized suspected brown sugar from two youths who arrived on a motorcycle at Telgaram along National Highway No. 39 under Numaligarh Police Station.

According to sources, police recovered two small containers suspected to contain brown sugar. Used syringes meant for drug consumption and other narcotic substances were also found in their possession. The two youths, identified as Rakesh Das and Partha Kheria, both residents of Bokakhat, were apprehended on the spot.

Numaligarh Police formally arrested them on Wednesday and produced them before the court, following which they were remanded to judicial custody.

The motorcycle bearing registration number AS-05 V 3740 was also seized in connection with the case.

Also Read: Three Arrested in Guwahati for Duping Youths With Fake Railway Job Offers