Woman robbed at gunpoint in Maligaon area of Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the Maligaon area of the city on Sunday, with a gold chain snatched in broad daylight.

The victim, identified as Sushsmita Choudhury, was targeted at Sati Joymati Nagar in B.G. Colony when an unidentified assailant reportedly threatened her with a pistol before forcibly removing the gold ornament from her neck. She sustained minor injuries during the incident.

The act was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area, providing crucial visual evidence of the crime. Following the incident, the victim lodged an FIR at the Goshala Police Outpost, prompting an investigation.

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