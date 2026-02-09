Man robbed and brutally assaulted in broad daylight in Dhubri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: An incident of robbery in broad daylight occurred in Dhubri on Saturday. A group of six miscreants, after covering the victim’s mouth with a black cloth, brutally assaulted him on the road and robbed him of his money. The victim sustained serious injuries and was shifted to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital.

The assailants were roaming in Dhubri town disguised as e-rickshaw drivers. Prakash Shah, a resident of Ward No. 10 in the Bhati Gola area of Dhubri, met with an accident involving an e-rickshaw while on his way to drop his daughter at school.

After the accident, Prakash Shah asked the e-rickshaw driver to drive more carefully and also mentioned that he would lodge a complaint with the police. He then left the spot.

The e-rickshaw driver followed him and gathered six other accomplices. Acting together, they suddenly attacked Prakash Shah right in front of the Dhubri No. 2 Police Point. The attackers covered his mouth with a black cloth and severely assaulted him.

After seriously injuring Prakash Shah, the group fled the scene. Meanwhile, Prakash Shah approached the Dhubri Police to report the incident and the robbery. The police admitted him to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for treatment and launched a search operation to trace the gang involved.

