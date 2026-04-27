Woman went to Shillong on her own, not kidnapped: Assam Police

GUWAHATI: Police have clarified that the woman named Bhabana Sarma earlier suspected to have been kidnapped had, in fact, travelled to Shillong on her own.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Moitrayee Deka stated that Bhabana Sarma was not abducted but had left voluntarily. She said the woman was suffering from severe mental depression and had travelled to Shillong due to her condition. “This is not a kidnapping case,” the officer said.

Deka added that she would be allowed to return home after necessary questioning and medical assessment. Before that, authorities would ascertain details regarding her condition and the nature of the depression she has been experiencing.

Investigators revealed that she had cancelled Uber rides twice before eventually hiring a cab from Paltan Bazar. During the journey, she reportedly withdrew Rs 7,000 from an ATM near the AEC point.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, Jalukbari Police conducted a search operation at the residence of her boyfriend Niharjyoti Sarma in Hatigaon. Speaking to the media after appearing at Jalukbari Police Station, Niharjyoti Sarma said he was in a relationship with Bhabana Sarma and had last spoken to her on Friday at 10:39 am, when she told him she was heading towards Miles Bronson. He added that she later informed her mother at 11:20 am that she was “in danger”.

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